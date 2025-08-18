Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. will operate a U.S. factory owned by SoftBank Group Corp., setting up what’s in the running to be the first manufacturing site in the Japanese company’s $500 billion Stargate venture with OpenAI and Oracle Corp.

SoftBank is acquiring Hon Hai’s electric-vehicle plant in Ohio but the Taiwanese company will continue to run the complex after turning it into an AI server production plant, Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu said, confirming a report. SoftBank will supply manufacturing gear to the factory, and a joint venture between the two companies will make AI data center-related equipment, Liu said.

SoftBank is scouting a number of potential data center sites to serve as a flagship for Stargate, weighing their access to water, power and telecom networks. Hon Hai’s participation represents a boon for SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son’s ambition to be at the center of surging investment in artificial intelligence hardware. Hon Hai — known also as Foxconn — assembles Apple iPhones and Nvidia servers.

In January, when U.S. President Donald Trump first unveiled Stargate, Son stood beside him and promised to deploy $100 billion "immediately” into data centers, electricity generation and other infrastructure to support AI. But the Stargate rollout stalled after economic risks stemming from U.S. tariffs and the rise of cheaper AI alternatives such as DeepSeek made it harder to create the pricing models to secure project financing, it was reported in May. SoftBank has denied that financing has been an issue for Stargate.