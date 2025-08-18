Tokyo was watching nervously as Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy was set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss a quick peace deal with Russia — an agreement that could have broad ramifications for Japan and Asia.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba welcomed Trump’s efforts to bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and achieve “a fair and lasting peace,” Japan’s Foreign Ministry said in a readout late Sunday of Ishiba’s online meeting with leaders from the "coalition of the willing," a group of nations that have pledged support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

“The continued active engagement of the United States remains extremely important,” the ministry quoted Ishiba as telling the gathering ahead of talks between Trump, Zelenskyy and a coterie of European in Washington on Monday.