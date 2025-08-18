Two buildings in the city of Osaka burned down on Monday, killing two firefighters and injuring four others.

An emergency call was placed at around 9:50 a.m. on Monday from a woman saying the first floor of another store outlet was on fire. According to the Osaka Prefectural Police and fire department, two buildings — one a seven-story building and the other one a five-story — burned down, killing two firefighters at the scene.

A woman in her 20s and three more firefighters were rushed to the hospital after inhaling smoke but remained conscious.

The fire department has been working to put out the fire and said there is no concern that it will spread any further.

The incident occurred near Ebisu Bridge in Osaka's Minami entertainment district, where many tourists and young people often visit.

Translated by The Japan Times