New issue of Foreign Student Times published

On Aug. 24, The Japan Times published the Foreign Student Times, a publication for foreign students who are studying or want to study in Japan.

The current edition contains interviews with foreign students, an article on the employment environment for foreign students in Japan and information on universities offering attractive programs for foreign students.

It also contains introductions of various scholarships for foreign students. People other than students may also find the information in the Foreign Student Times useful. It is available in PDF form. Please give it a read.

Also, for additional information about the schools in the Foreign Student Times, you can receive detailed pamphlets on them by filling in the form at https://form.japantimes.co.jp/fst8/

Those filling the form may become the lucky winners of book giveaways! So, don’t miss this chance!