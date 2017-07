Ai Miyazato, who will retire after this season, has been given a sponsor’s exemption to play at the Ricoh Women’s British Open, organizers announced Wednesday.

Miyazato competed in her first major at the 2004 Women’s British Open and will make her 14th consecutive appearance at the tournament in Fife, Scotland, from Aug. 3-6.

Miyazato’s best finish at the Open was third in 2009 and she is still chasing her first victory at a major before calling it a career at season’s end.