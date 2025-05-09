Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said this year's clay court swing feels different as she enters it with momentum and confidence following a run of victories.

Last week, Osaka beat Slovenian Kaja Juvan 6-1, 7-5 in the final of the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo, a WTA 125 tournament, to win her first clay court title at any level. It was also her first WTA crown since becoming a mother in July 2023.

"I wanted to rack up experience on clay," Osaka told reporters after defeating wild card Sara Errani 6-2, 6-3 in the first round of the Italian Open on Wednesday. "I didn't really have too much of an ego playing that tournament.