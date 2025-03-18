This season did not go according to plan for the Philadelphia 76ers' big free agent signing, Paul George.

George will miss at least six weeks after receiving injections in his left adductor muscle and left knee, the team said Monday, and unless the 23-44 Sixers make a surprise run deep into the playoffs, it means George is done for the season.

ESPN reported last Thursday that George, 34, was considering a medical procedure of some kind for his groin and knee injuries. He last played on March 4 in a Philadelphia loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In the first year of a four-year, $212 million contract, George averaged 16.2 points with 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 41 games. It is the first time George has averaged below 21 points per game since returning late in the 2014-15 season from a compound leg fracture.

Trouble started early when George came away with a hyperextended left knee during a preseason game, then injured the same knee in November. He also had a finger injury in January before being slowed by his current groin issue.

The 76ers entered the week in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, five games behind the Chicago Bulls for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

It has been a disappointing campaign for the team, which intended to form a big three of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and George. Embiid played just 19 games due to injuries and suspensions before being shut down for the season with ongoing knee trouble.