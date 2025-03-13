Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone cast suspicion on the decision to rule out Julian Alvarez's penalty in his team's Champions League defeat by Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Los Blancos won 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate draw in the last-16 tie, with Alvarez slipping as he scored in the shootout. VAR ruled the penalty out for a supposed double touch on the ball.

"The referee said when Julian got to the penalty spot he touched the ball with his standing foot, but the ball did not move," Simeone told reporters.