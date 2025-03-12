March in sumo, both in Japan and internationally, came in “like a lion” as the old proverb goes.

As expected, ticket demand for the Japan Sumo Association’s October tournament in London — the first ōzumō event there in over three decades — far outstripped supply.

Almost as soon as the sales window opened, social media was flooded with fans complaining about a buggy booking system, high prices and the overall lack of ticket availability.