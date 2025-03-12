Jeonbuk Motors coach Gus Poyet slammed the organization of the Asian Champions League Two on Wednesday ahead of his team's quarterfinal second leg against Sydney FC, saying the second-tier continental club tournament was not worth the bother.

Chief among the former Uruguay midfielder's many gripes was the forced change of venue to a stadium two hours away for the first leg in South Korea, which Sydney FC won 2-0, because the pitch at Jeonbuk's stadium was ruled sub-par.

Poyet, who has coached clubs in England, Greece, France and China, maintained the decision was "really unfair and stupid" and said he was keen to see the quality of the surface at the Sydney Football Stadium for Thursday's second leg.