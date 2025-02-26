In professional sumo, the release of every new banzuke — or ranking list — signals the imminent arrival of the next official tournament.

For the March 2025 meet in Osaka, the two most striking changes on the banzuke are the absence of Terunofuji, and Hoshoryu’s name writ large in stylized sumo calligraphy under the rank of yokozuna.

After that, what immediately catches the eye is “Ukraine” written in katakana on the top line on both east and west sides of the printed banzuke sheet.