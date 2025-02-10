The Philadelphia Eagles obliterated the Kansas City Chiefs’ bid to become the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowls with a thumping 40-22 victory in New Orleans on Sunday.

The Eagles dominated the first half, taking a 24-0 lead into the break after touchdowns by Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and a pick-six by cornerback Cooper DeJean.

The Eagles started the scoring with their signature play — a goal line move they call the "brotherly shove" — with Hurts plowing into the end zone behind his powerful offensive line as his teammates forced him forward.

Before a crowd that included U.S. President Donald Trump and pop superstar Taylor Swift, Eagles kicker Jake Elliott extended the lead to 10-0 with a 48-yard field goal.

Rookie defensive back DeJean picked off a poor pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter and scampered 38 yards to score Philadelphia's second touchdown on his 22nd birthday.

Mahomes was intercepted again late in the half, and the Eagles found the end zone again two plays later as Hurts connected with Brown to make it 24-0.