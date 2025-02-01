Long before Michael Jackson, the Rolling Stones and Rihanna, there was Freddie Colston.

Colston was just a 20-year-old student from tiny Fairbanks, Louisiana, when he traveled to Los Angeles in January 1967. He had grown up in a home without indoor plumbing, but now he was staying in lavish accommodations with about 180 other members of the Grambling College marching band.

Soon, they would high-step onto the field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to perform in the halftime show of the very first Super Bowl.