Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he was revisiting his notebooks from the team's heartbreaking Super Bowl defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs two years ago, as he aims to avoid repeating history in New Orleans.

The Eagles let a 10-point halftime lead slip through their fingers as the Chiefs triumphed 38-35 at Super Bowl 57 and Sirianni hopes he has the winning formula when the two sides meet again next month.

"We have notes that we're going through and we've been going through. Couple tweaks here and there of what we'll do differently and couple things that will stay the same," he told reporters on Tuesday, declining to speak about specific changes.

"Any time you go through any situation like that you take notes and you try to get better from each circumstance you go through."

The team looked utterly dominant in their 55-23 defeat of the Washington Commanders on Sunday, as quarterback Jalen Hurts silenced knee injury concerns with four touchdowns, including three that he ran in himself.

Hurts joked later that he felt as though Sirianni had let him out of his "straightjacket" after getting removed from the injury list only three days prior.

"I think he was having fun after the game," said Sirianni, when asked about the comment. "I don't care how we win — as long as we win. Love how he went out and executed."

The Super Bowl is set for Feb. 9 at the Superdome in New Orleans.