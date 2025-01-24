Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will battle American No. 19 seed Madison Keys in the final on Saturday looking to become the first woman since Martina Hingis in the late 1990s to win the Australian Open title three times in a row.

Sabalenka will be the overwhelming favorite to defeat Keys and complete the "three-peat" after prevailing in four of their five previous meetings, with the Belarusian slowly and steadily finding her best form in the major that has defined her career.

Although she has not shown the same kind of devastating form as her last two Melbourne Park campaigns, Sabalenka's mental toughness, consistency and sheer power have come to the fore at crucial times.