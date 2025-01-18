Iga Swiatek said Saturday her best was yet to come and the ball was "listening" to her as she sounded an ominous warning to her Australian Open rivals with a third-round rout of Emma Raducanu.

The five-time Grand Slam champion has only once reached the semifinal in Melbourne but signaled she is ready to go all the way with a 6-1, 6-0, destruction of the 2021 U.S. Open winner.

World No. 2 Swiatek sailed into the second week after losing only 10 games in three matches and warned she would only get better.