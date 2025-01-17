The Japan Sumo Association said Friday that yokozuna Terunofuji, the 33-year-old Mongolian-born wrestler who claimed 10 titles in the sport's top division, will retire.

Suffering from pain in both knees and chronic diabetes, Terunofuji fully competed in only two of the six grand tournaments last year. Since being promoted to the rank of yokozuna in July 2021, he was sidelined in 13 of 21 tournaments.

Terunofuji, the fifth Mongolian-born yokozuna after Asashoryu, Hakuho, Harumafuji and Kakuryu, will be the first yokozuna to retire since Hakuho in 2021. Terunofuji, who has already acquired Japanese citizenship, will become a stablemaster after his retirement.