U.S. rugby sensation Ilona Maher says rugby union needs to undergo a cultural shift if the sport is to attract new fans.

Maher, who earned a bronze medal in rugby sevens with the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has more followers on social media than any other rugby player with over 8 million across Instagram and TikTok.

She was also a runner-up in the most recent season of U.S. television show "Dancing With The Stars."