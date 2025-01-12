C.J. Stroud passed for 282 yards and a touchdown, Joe Mixon rushed for 106 yards and a score, and Eric Murray returned an interception for a touchdown as the host Houston Texans routed the Los Angeles Chargers 32-12 in an AFC wild-card game on Saturday.

Houston advanced to the divisional round for the second straight season. In other AFC action, the Baltimore Ravens used a potent rushing attack to run over the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 28-14 win.

After throwing just three interceptions in 504 passing attempts during the regular season, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was picked off four times on Saturday in Houston. Herbert was 14-for-32 for 242 yards and a touchdown.