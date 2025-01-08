Brazilian forward Neymar said reuniting with his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami is an interesting prospect and did not rule out a move to the United States as his Al-Hilal contract winds down.

Once one of soccer's most feared forwards, Neymar struck up a lethal partnership with Messi and Suarez to lead Barcelona to a historic treble before his record-breaking €222 million ($230.39 million) move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

"Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible. They are my friends, we still speak to each other," Neymar told CNN.