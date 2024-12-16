American boxer Ryan Garcia suffered a wrist injury in training that has forced a postponement of his planned Dec. 30 exhibition showdown in Tokyo against Japanese kickboxing champion Rukiya Anpo.

Promoters said Sunday the event would be rescheduled for sometime in early 2025.

"I saw Mr. Ryan Garcia on Dec. 12 for recently aggravated bilateral wrist pain," specialist Dr. Steven Shin of Los Angeles said.

"I recommend that he hold off on sparring and boxing matches for several weeks. Treatment options will be discussed with Mr. Garcia after further evaluation."

Details on which wrist was hurt were not revealed in a statement announcing the postponement.

"I've been eagerly preparing for my upcoming exhibition fight in Japan, training hard in Dallas over the past several weeks," Garcia said.

"Unfortunately, I sustained a hand injury during training and returned to Los Angeles to be seen by the doctor, who has advised me to postpone my December 30 exhibition."

Garcia apologized for the delay, calling it a "temporary setback" and adding, "No one is more disappointed than I am."

Anpo was also unhappy about the postponement.

"I am disappointed to say the least, but knocking out an injured opponent won't mean anything, so I wish him a speedy recovery and hope I can face the 100% version of Ryan Garcia," Anpo said.