For the first time in 18,760 days, a wrestler named Kotozakura has lifted the Emperor’s Cup.

Sunday’s championship — a career first for sumo’s top-ranked ozeki — came more than half a century after his grandfather downed Kitanofuji, who died on Nov. 12, to claim his fifth, and final, title.

Asked ringside on Sunday — immediately after being presented with the massive trophy — how he felt at the moment of victory, Kotozakura, much to the crowd’s amusement, replied, “I don’t remember.” While intense focus can sometimes lead to everything being blocked out, that prosaic answer was typical of a surprisingly restrained championship interview.