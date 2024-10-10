Mookie Betts and Will Smith homered in the early innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers used a makeshift lineup to keep their season alive with an 8-0 victory over the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday.

Gavin Lux added a home run and eight pitchers combined to allow seven hits in a bullpen game as Los Angeles tied the series 2-2 to set up a decisive Game 5 at Dodger Stadium on Friday. Evan Phillips (1-0) pitched 1⅓ innings to get the win.

Without shortstop Miguel Rojas (groin) and first baseman Freddie Freeman (ankle), the Dodgers had Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor in the starting lineup, while Max Muncy moved to first base and Tommy Edman moved to shortstop.