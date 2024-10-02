France's Arthur Fils came back from a match point down to win the Japan Open with a "crazy" 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-3 victory over countryman Ugo Humbert on Tuesday.
Fils, the world No. 24, came back from the brink in the second set to edge his Paris Olympics doubles partner in a little over three hours in Tokyo.
It gave the 20-year-old Fils his third career title and second this year, following his success in Hamburg.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.