France's Arthur Fils came back from a match point down to win the Japan Open with a "crazy" 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-3 victory over countryman Ugo Humbert on Tuesday.

Fils, the world No. 24, came back from the brink in the second set to edge his Paris Olympics doubles partner in a little over three hours in Tokyo.

It gave the 20-year-old Fils his third career title and second this year, following his success in Hamburg.