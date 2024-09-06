As some of its regional rivals stumbled, there were no problems for World Cup regular Japan on Thursday, as Hajime Moriyasu's side handed China a 7-0 thrashing at Saitama Stadium.

In other action, Bahrain stunned Australia 1-0, Qatar lost 3-1 to the United Arab Emirates and South Korea and Saudi Arabia were held to draws by lower-ranked opponents in a dramatic opening to Asia's third round of World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

The South Korean players were jeered off the Seoul World Cup Stadium pitch after a 0-0 draw with Palestine before Saudi Arabia was unexpectedly held to a 1-1 draw by Indonesia in Jeddah.