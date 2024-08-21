Whichever golfer wins next week's Tour Championship will also hoist the FedEx Cup — and he will go home with a combined $25 million for his trouble.

A few years into the LIV Golf-prompted era of massive earnings in men's professional golf, players like world No. 2 Xander Schauffele don't have to worry about having enough money to pay their teams and support their families.

Schauffele said Tuesday ahead of the BMW Championship in Castle Rock, Colorado, that there's a different motivating factor on his mind at this stage of his career — turning that No. 2 into a No. 1.