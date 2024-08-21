Max Verstappen has won every Dutch Grand Prix from pole position since his home race returned to the Formula One calendar in 2021, but Red Bull's triple world champion faces a tough test this weekend.

Zandvoort has become a seaside party for Verstappen's revved-up Orange Army, but this time the 26-year-old is on his longest losing streak in four years.

Mercedes has won three of the last four races and Verstappen, who leads by 78 points with 10 rounds remaining, has not stood on top of the podium since Spain on June 23.