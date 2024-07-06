Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was stretched to the limit en route to the fourth round of Wimbledon, while world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, his likely semifinal opponent, was unruffled as he advanced in ominous fashion in rainy London on Friday.

Play ended in the late afternoon on most of the All England Club's courts as the heavens opened over southwest London.

But the significant action, including wins for women's second seed Coco Gauff and British favorite Emma Raducanu, went ahead under the Centre Court and No. 1 Court roofs.