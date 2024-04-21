Bill Bradley, the basketball Hall of Famer and former U.S. senator known as a staunch opponent of legalized sports betting, was speaking about the topic back in January. But he might as well have been predicting the future.

"Well, there hasn’t been a scandal — yet,” he said, discussing how professional sports has become ever more entwined with the gambling industry in recent years. "So the worst has been avoided, but all of the conditions are there for the untoward to occur.”

On Wednesday, the NBA confirmed the untoward had occurred, issuing a lifetime ban to Jontay Porter, a seldom-used backup forward for the Toronto Raptors. The league said Porter wagered money on his own team to lose, pretended to be hurt for betting purposes and shared confidential information with gamblers.