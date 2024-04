Mikel Arteta urged his wounded Arsenal stars to show character and leadership after their Premier League title challenge suffered a blow in a 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Arteta's side would have gone back to the top of the table with a victory at Emirates Stadium.

Instead, Arsenal lost for the first time in 12 league games as two goals in the last six minutes from Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins rocked its title hopes.