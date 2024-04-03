Whether it’s Real Madrid’s famous Galacticos, the Miami Heat’s LeBron James-led Big Three, or the 2024 Los Angeles Dodgers, few things in sport divides opinion among fans more than the creation of a super team.

It's a truism that remains the case regardless of sport or organization. Powerful sumo stables, stacked NBA rosters and expensively assembled soccer teams all elicit strong emotions.

While watching Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, Luis Figo, and David Beckham tear through Europe’s best soccer teams in the early 2000s may have thrilled Madrid fans, the rest of the continent was far less enamored with their dominance.