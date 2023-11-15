After more than four decades Formula One returns to Las Vegas, bringing together the world's hottest sports property and the planet's party capital for a turbo-charged weekend that could see more action off the track than on it.

With Red Bull's Max Verstappen having weeks ago clinched a third consecutive drivers' crown and a miserable forecast predicting cold, rainy weather for a Saturday midnight blitz down the Strip, the sporting elements for Formula One's much-hyped race are not optimal.

But otherwise it is all systems go for the launch of an event F1 owners Liberty Media believe can propel the sport into a new money-spinning orbit. "I think once we have the event in Vegas there’s going to be a whole new recognition for Formula One in the United States, which still is our most important sponsorship market," said Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei in April. "A night race down the Strip that’s going to be iconic.