Hanshin Tigers fans had not seen star reliever Atsuki Yuasa in over four months before his return created a stirring scene during Game 4 of the Japan Series.

Yuasa received an immense hero’s welcome from the Tigers fans who made up most of the sellout crowd of 41,050 in attendance at Koshien Stadium on Wednesday night. There was no time, however, to soak in the atmosphere.

The Orix Buffaloes had runners on the corners with two outs in the eighth inning of a tie game. Tigers manager Akinobu Okada was not easing Yuasa back into action — he was throwing him into the deep end.