  • Yankees starter Domingo German pitches against the A's during the first inning at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
New York Yankees right-hander Domingo German threw the 24th perfect game in MLB history, dominating the Oakland Athletics in a 11-0 win on Wednesday in Oakland.

German (5-5) struck out nine and threw 99 pitches in the gem, which was the first no-hitter of the 2023 season.

The 30-year-old Dominican right-hander is less than a month removed from serving a 10-day suspension for violating MLB’s policy on grip-enhancing substances.

