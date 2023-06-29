New York Yankees right-hander Domingo German threw the 24th perfect game in MLB history, dominating the Oakland Athletics in a 11-0 win on Wednesday in Oakland.
German (5-5) struck out nine and threw 99 pitches in the gem, which was the first no-hitter of the 2023 season.
The 30-year-old Dominican right-hander is less than a month removed from serving a 10-day suspension for violating MLB’s policy on grip-enhancing substances.
