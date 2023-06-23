Kamila Valieva’s doping case hearing, which involves the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), International Skating Union (ISU) and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will be held from Sept. 26 to 29, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Thursday.

Valieva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine at the Russian national championships in December 2021, but the result was only made known on Feb. 8, 2022, a day after she helped the Russian Olympic Committee win gold in the team event at the Beijing Olympics.

The ISU lodged an appeal to CAS, sport’s highest court, after a Russian investigation found the teenager not guilty of a doping infraction despite acknowledging she failed a drug test.