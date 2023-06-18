The Tour de Suisse cycling race resumed its multistage competition on Saturday, one day after a rider died from injuries he sustained in a crash during a high-speed mountain descent.
The rider, Gino Mäder, was a member of the Bahrain-Victorious team, which announced on Saturday morning that it was withdrawing from the race. Two other teams, Tudor Pro and Intermarché-Circus-Wanty, also said they had decided to leave the race.
The Bahrain-Victorious team’s riders, as well as the rest of the competitors, were informed of Mäder’s death Friday morning – a day after he went off the course and tumbled down a steep ravine. The riders participated in a shortened memorial ride Friday that replaced the day’s stage, which was called off.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.