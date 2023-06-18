The Tour de Suisse cycling race resumed its multistage competition on Saturday, one day after a rider died from injuries he sustained in a crash during a high-speed mountain descent.

The rider, Gino Mäder, was a member of the Bahrain-Victorious team, which announced on Saturday morning that it was withdrawing from the race. Two other teams, Tudor Pro and Intermarché-Circus-Wanty, also said they had decided to leave the race.

The Bahrain-Victorious team’s riders, as well as the rest of the competitors, were informed of Mäder’s death Friday morning – a day after he went off the course and tumbled down a steep ravine. The riders participated in a shortened memorial ride Friday that replaced the day’s stage, which was called off.