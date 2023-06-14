  • Olympic 200 and 400-meter freestyle champion Ariarne Titmus of Australia has qualified for July's world championships in Fukuoka. | AFP-JIJI
Melbourne – Ariarne Titmus may bow out of her swimming career at next year’s Paris Olympics if unable to find motivation to continue, the Australian champion said.

Titmus, the Olympic 200 and 400-meter freestyle champion, said she had spoken to her coach Dean Boxall about her future and did not want to think beyond the next 12 months.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do after Paris,” Titmus told reporters. “I plan to continue, but you never know.

