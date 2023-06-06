  • Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (left) and defenseman Zach Whitecloud celebrate after defeating the Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final in Las Vegas on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters

The Las Vegas Golden Knights will head east for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-0 edge in the best-of-seven series after a dominating 7-2 victory against the Florida Panthers on Monday night.

Perhaps more important, leading scorer Jack Eichel also will be making the trip.

With Vegas holding a 4-0 lead late in the second period, Eichel took a crunching, shoulder-to-shoulder hit from Matthew Tkachuk near the blue line while skating with the puck out of his own end. The force of the hit flattened Eichel on his back and sent his helmet flying.

