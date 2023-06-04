After his team took a 1-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final with a 5-2 victory on Saturday night, Vegas center Jonathan Marchessault stressed the importance of staying even-keeled heading into Monday’s Game 2 in Las Vegas.

“I think we know the importance of each game,” said Marchessault, who scored his eighth goal in the last eight games. “Obviously, the first game was huge to get the win. We can be satisfied until midnight tonight but after that we have to focus on Game 2. There’s a lot of work left to do.”

Marchessault speaks from experience.