  • Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

After his team took a 1-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final with a 5-2 victory on Saturday night, Vegas center Jonathan Marchessault stressed the importance of staying even-keeled heading into Monday’s Game 2 in Las Vegas.

“I think we know the importance of each game,” said Marchessault, who scored his eighth goal in the last eight games. “Obviously, the first game was huge to get the win. We can be satisfied until midnight tonight but after that we have to focus on Game 2. There’s a lot of work left to do.”

Marchessault speaks from experience.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW