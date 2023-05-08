  • Rafael Nadal reacts after winning his round-robin match against Norway's Casper Ruud on November 17, 2022 at the ATP Finals tennis tournament in Turin. | AFP-JIJI
Roger Federer said he hopes Rafael Nadal will recover in time for the French Open and that it would be a “brutal” blow for tennis if the 14-time Roland Garros champion is absent this year.

Nadal has been dealing with a hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open in January, and fears that the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam grew after he pulled out of this week’s Italian Open.

Nadal skipped last week’s Madrid Open and also missed tournaments at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

