Sergio Perez said he should be leading the Formula One championship and saw himself as a true title contender after beating Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen to victory in Azerbaijan on Sunday.

The pair now have two wins apiece after four rounds of a 23-race season, with Red Bull clearly in a league of its own.

Perez is six points behind Verstappen, the two-time reigning champion, due to finishing fifth in Australia, a race the Dutch driver won, after problems in qualifying.