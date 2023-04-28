  • Giannis Antetokounmpo said he did not consider his team's season a failure after the Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Madrid – NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo’s impassioned “there’s no failure in sports” plea after his team was eliminated from the NBA playoffs won praise from tennis player and Greek compatriot Maria Sakkari, currently ninth in the world rankings, who described it as a “wake-up call” on Thursday.

Antetokounmpo insisted Milwaukee’s season had not been a failure despite the top-seeded Bucks crashing out of the playoffs in the first round after a 128-126 loss against the Miami Heat in Game 5 of their series on Wednesday. The Heat won the series 4-1.

“There’s no failure in sports,” Antetokounmpo said. “There’s good days, bad days.”

