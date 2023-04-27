On the platform of a train station in the Paris suburbs, 25-year-old para-athlete Manel Senni braced for another daily odyssey in her wheelchair to go to basketball practice.

“It should take me 20 minutes to get to training, but… I always leave home an hour before,” said the young Algerian student who was born with spina bifida, a spinal condition that means she cannot walk.

With less than 500 days to go until the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, the plight of para-athletes living in the French capital is shedding light on the limited accessibility of its public transportation system.