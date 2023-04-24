  • Carlos Alcaraz defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Barcelona Open final on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
Barcelona – Carlos Alcaraz insisted that he is not Rafael Nadal’s “replacement” after defending his Barcelona Open title on Sunday to boost his bid to succeed his countryman as French Open champion.

The 19-year-old brushed aside Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 to add the Barcelona trophy to wins in Buenos Aires and Indian Wells, California, in 2023.

With Nadal, a 14-time French Open champion, sidelined since January with a hip injury and world No. 1 and two-time champion Novak Djokovic struggling with an elbow problem, Alcaraz reinforced his credentials as a major contender to add the clay-court Grand Slam title to the U.S. Open crown he captured last year.

