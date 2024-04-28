Picture it, I know many of you can: You come home from work to find dishes in the sink, toys strewn everywhere, an empty fridge and fresh laundry waiting to be folded. The youngest of two children has yet to be picked up from day care, the older one is getting into some kind of mischief — life as a mom can be overwhelming no matter what country you’re in.

In my case, as a single parent from Kenya who’s working in Japan, these challenges can be especially tough. After returning to work from my second maternity leave, for the first couple of months, I had to do it all — housework, child care, my job, life planning — and it’s exhausting.

But when I look at my children's smiling faces, it's all worth it.