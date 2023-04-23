Eleven-time world champion Kelly Slater missed the World Surf League tour’s midseason cut Saturday in a blow that could spell the end of his three-decade-plus career.

The 51-year-old American, widely regarded as the greatest professional surfer of all time, was eliminated in the round of 32 at the Margaret River Pro in Western Australia.

It meant he finished outside the top 22 halfway through the season to miss the cut, a contentious new concept introduced in 2022 to slim down the field.