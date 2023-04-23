American Talor Gooch clung on to score a three-stroke victory Sunday at LIV Golf’s maiden stop in Australia as Chase Koepka sparked wild scenes with a hole-in-one to culminate the rebel tour’s most successful event to date.

Gooch, who has won once on the PGA Tour at last year’s RSM Classic, hit back-to-back 62s to open up a huge 10-stroke lead heading into the final round at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide.

But he nearly blew it with bogeys at seven and eight followed by a double bogey on 10, reducing his lead to just two above India’s Anirban Lahiri.