Adelaide, Australia – American Talor Gooch clung on to score a three-stroke victory Sunday at LIV Golf’s maiden stop in Australia as Chase Koepka sparked wild scenes with a hole-in-one to culminate the rebel tour’s most successful event to date.
Gooch, who has won once on the PGA Tour at last year’s RSM Classic, hit back-to-back 62s to open up a huge 10-stroke lead heading into the final round at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide.
But he nearly blew it with bogeys at seven and eight followed by a double bogey on 10, reducing his lead to just two above India’s Anirban Lahiri.
