Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam title collection stands at 22, but if it wasn’t for a succession of problems with his ankles, knees, elbow, wrists and now his hip, the figure might be even more impressive.

During Nadal’s career, which has stretched over 20 years, the Spaniard has missed 11 Grand Slams and withdrew during five others.

Now a hip injury, suffered at the Australian Open in January, has put the 36-year-old’s future in serious jeopardy.