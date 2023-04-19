Streaming service Netflix released its latest trailer for “Sanctuary,” an upcoming sumo-themed drama, last Saturday.
With a tagline of “Debt, violence, family dysfunction,” the two-minute-long preview is an exhausting amps-set-to-11 sprint through a series of sumo vignettes that bear little relation to the reality of Japan’s national sport.
Scenery chewing protagonist Wataru Ichinose heads a cast that includes several former rikishi, in a version of the sport where lower-rankers biting opponents, giving the middle finger to TV cameras in post-bout interviews or openly defying and insulting a yokozuna aren’t immediately dismissed.
