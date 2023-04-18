Argentina will host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup from May 20 to June 11, FIFA said Monday, after taking the tournament from Indonesia just weeks before kickoff.

Having been awarded hosting rights, Argentina will also participate in Indonesia’s place. The team had failed to qualify on merit.

“FIFA is delighted to announce that this year’s edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup will take place in Argentina, as the home of the world champions opens its doors to tomorrow’s superstars of world football,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement.